SC Sec. of State encourages South Carolinians to ‘give from the heart, but please give smart’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving during the holiday season, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

With the season of giving now underway, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is advising South Carolinians, “Give from the heart, but please give smart.”

Hammond said people should research before opening their wallets or checkbooks, as some organizations hire professional fundraisers, a cost that can eat up much of the money they receive in donations and leave only a small portion for their actual work or service.

“South Carolina is a very charitable state. We rank in the top half of the country when it comes to charitable giving,” Hammond said. “We want them to get the most for their money that they’re giving to these organizations.”

People can look up organizations through the Secretary of State’s public database to find out how much of their expenses were allocated to program services in their most recent year’s filings. They can also call the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI or email the division to learn more about an organization before they give.

This year, this information is also available through the free “Give Smart SC” app.

“If you receive a solicitation, you can type in the name of the organization, and immediately you will see if they’re registered, how much they’ve raised, how much they’ve spent, and what percentage is actually going toward the charitable purpose,” Hammond said.

Each year, the Secretary of State’s Office highlights “Angels,” South Carolina charities that make the most of their donations by dedicating at least 80% of their money to charitable programs and services. Those organizations also must meet other criteria to be Angels, including making good use of volunteer services and having a significant presence in South Carolina.

Among this year’s 12 Angels was the Troop Appreciation Foundation, a Midlands-based organization that has supplied more than 700 veterans and active-duty service members with what they call “water therapy,” a day full of fishing and fun on Lake Murray.

“We have one mission, and that’s to thank and recognize the men and women that serve our country and serve it bravely,” Michael Glover, who started the foundation, said.

That work has since expanded into more ways to serve those who serve our country, particularly during the holidays.

“About three or four years ago, we started buying round trip airplane tickets for soldiers to come home for Christmas, and at this point, I think we’ve sent home a little over 100 soldiers,” Glover said.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Troop Appreciation Foundation puts its donations to good use, dedicating more than 93% of its money to charitable programs and services last year.

“100% volunteer only. There is no one getting a dime from the foundation. It all goes back to the soldiers, every penny,” Glover said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.