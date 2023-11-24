Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI after arrest in Beverly Hills

Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood, during its free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, police said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m. Police said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running.

Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in the films including the comedy “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “Like a Boss” and “The Kitchen.” She wrote the New York Times best seller “The Last Black Unicorn,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and a Grammy in 2021 for her special “Black Mitzvah.”

