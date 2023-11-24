What time stores open Black Friday in the Upstate, North Carolina

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Find out what time stores and outlets open for Black Friday shopping.

MALLS

Haywood Mall in Greenville opens at 6 a.m.

West Gate mall in Spartanburg open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Anderson Mall in Anderson opens from 7 a.m. to 9 pm.

SHOPPING OUTLETS

Tanger Outlets in Asheville open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gaffney Outlet Marketplace open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets in Commerce, Georgia open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

STORES

Walmart opens at 6 a.m.

Target opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s opens at 6 a.m.

GameStop opens at 5 a.m.

Best Buy opens at 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at 7 a.m.

Academy Sports opens at 5 a.m.

Ulta Beauty opens at 6 a.m.

Kohls opens at 5 a.m.

TJ Maxx opens at 7 a.m.

Lowe’s opens at 6 a.m.

Cabela’s opens at 5 a.m.

Home Depot opens at 6 a.m.

