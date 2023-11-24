What time stores open Black Friday in the Upstate, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Find out what time stores and outlets open for Black Friday shopping.
MALLS
Haywood Mall in Greenville opens at 6 a.m.
West Gate mall in Spartanburg open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Anderson Mall in Anderson opens from 7 a.m. to 9 pm.
SHOPPING OUTLETS
Tanger Outlets in Asheville open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gaffney Outlet Marketplace open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tanger Outlets in Commerce, Georgia open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
STORES
Walmart opens at 6 a.m.
Target opens at 6 a.m.
Macy’s opens at 6 a.m.
GameStop opens at 5 a.m.
Best Buy opens at 6 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at 7 a.m.
Academy Sports opens at 5 a.m.
Ulta Beauty opens at 6 a.m.
Kohls opens at 5 a.m.
TJ Maxx opens at 7 a.m.
Lowe’s opens at 6 a.m.
Cabela’s opens at 5 a.m.
Home Depot opens at 6 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.