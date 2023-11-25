Clemson and Carolina face off in 2023 Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tigers and the Gamecocks will face off at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the 2023 Palmetto Bowl. It is the 120th meeting between the two teams.

The rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson began in 1896 and the annual matchup was officially dubbed “The Palmetto Bowl” in 2014. The game’s trophy and logo were unveiled the following year. Clemson has enjoyed a 72-43-4 (.626) edge over South Carolina since the first game was played. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney won his first Palmetto Bowl against the Gamecocks in 2008 as interim head football coach.

In 2022, South Carolina bested Clemson 31-30, in what was the Gamecocks’ first win in the Palmetto Bowl since 2013. The win ended Carolina’s seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. Carolina head coach Shane Beamer ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak; the win made Beamer the only coach in South Carolina history to win back-to-back games against top-10 teams.

The Clemson-South Carolina game was the longest continually-played rivalry in the South and the second-longest in the nation, until the game was canceled for the first time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking a 111-year streak. This year is generating tremendous buzz, with the Tigers streaking and the Gamecocks hoping to secure a bowl berth--plus an expected appearance from former President Donald Trump.

