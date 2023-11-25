Fans don’t hold back on outfits, festivities, predictions before 120th Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 120th Palmetto Bowl simultaneously unites and divides the tailgating lots in Columbia before the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Clemson Tigers in the football rivalry tonight.

“All these guys were all fraternity brothers,” 1989 South Carolina graduate Tony Helton said. “We went to South Carolina together, we were ATOs. We’ve reunited and we’ve got parking spots. We come to all the ballgames together and stay with each other all the time.”

But fiancés Elizabeth Fort and Scott Moore having a tougher time dealing with their house divided.

“We don’t talk about it a lot,” South Carolina alumna Fort said. “We are OK.”

“Mainly just reminding them that we own them and we’ve come to collect rent,” Clemson alumnus Moore said about the conversations with his fiancé leading up to the rivalry.

“No way!” Fort said.

Fans are not holding back on their outfits.

Clemson graduate, class of 1998, Christopher Manion decided to wear a shirt with the face of a tiger on it and a tiger-print blazer.

“This jacket, I went to India, I had to kill three Bengal tigers to make this happen,” Manion joked. “As a Clemson fan, you don’t want to kill a tiger but you got to do what you got to do to show the Gamecocks fans you’re a world champion.”

A South Carolina senior, Mary Bradham Minor, set up a table to sell Gamecocks and Tigers stuffed animals. She’s hoping the Clemson version is used for a specific reason.

“My intent for the Clemson toys were really for the dogs to destroy them,” Minor said. “So if you want to get a Clemson toy for your dog to tear up, you definitely can get one so you can visualize the Tiger being destroyed.”

Each side made a strong prediction about tonight’s game.

“Listen, my prediction for the game. Clemson 52, Carolina 18,” Moore said.

“No!” his fiancé Fort shouted.

“31-30 last year, 35-21 Cocks today,” 1989 South Carolina graduate Billy Monckton said.

Tonight’s festivities also include South Carolina senior recognition and hopes for back-to-back wins over Clemson.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

