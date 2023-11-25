High School State Championship slate set

By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football crowned Upper State champions Friday night as the state championship slate is set. Championship games will be played Thursday through Saturday at South Carolina State’s Oliver Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.

The Upstate is represented in Orangeburg by Westside, Daniel, and Christ Church.

Westside edged out Greenville in an overtime Class AAAA Upper State Championship.

Westside’s Jimmar Boston had eight catches for 110 yards. Paired with Josh Williams seven catches for 135 yards.

Greenville’s attack was plagued by turnovers, including three fumbles in the red zone and two inside the 5-yard line. Still, they were able to force overtime with 54 seconds left in regulation. The Rams will play at noon on Saturday against undefeated South Florence. Westside is playing in the state championship for the first time since 1987 and looking to win its first title since 1969.

From AAA, Daniel’s defense secured the storied program another state championship berth. The Lions turned a Belton-Honea Path turnover into points to secure the 28-23 comeback win Friday night. The Lions will play Camden in the state championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Saturday’s game will be the third time in four years that Daniel and Camden will meet for the state championship. The Lions have won the last two of those meetings.

In Class A, Christ Church Episcopal defeated St. Joseph 53-20 to advance to the state championship Friday, Dec. 1. The Cavaliers will look to defend its state title against Johnsonville at SC State.

FULL SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Class AAAAA

Dutch Fork 31, J.L. Mann 30

White Knoll 21, Summerville 14

Class AAAA

South Florence 28, Irmo 21

Westside 42, Greenville 35, OT

Class AAA

Camden 46, Brookland-Cayce 30

D.W. Daniel 28, Belton-Honea Path 23

Class AA

Gray Collegiate Academy 27, Abbeville 12

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Hampton County 21

Class A

Christ Church Episcopal 53, St. Joseph 20

Johnsonville 20, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10

FULL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Thursday, Nov. 30

Class 2A: Gray Collegiate vs. Oceanside Collegiate, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Class A: Christ Church vs. Johnsonville, 2 p.m.

Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. White Knoll, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Class 4A: Westside vs. South Florence, noon

Class 3A: Daniel vs. Camden, 7 p.m.

