Piedmont Natural Gas to install new infrastructure in Taylors

The project will support increased demand for safe, reliable and affordable natural gas
By Alvieann Chandler
Nov. 25, 2023
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy announced Piedmont Natural Gas is planning to install new infrastructure to support increased demand for safe, reliable and affordable natural gas in Greenville County.

This installation is expected to happen along Wade Hampton Boulevard, St. Mark Road and Highway 290 along the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) right-of-way in Taylors beginning in January.

Once the installation begins, officials have scheduled work along Wade Hampton to occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruptions. Officials also said there will be periodic lane closures along Highway 290 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. per approved SCDOT traffic control plans.

About two miles of St. Mark Road, between Wade Hampton Boulevard and Highway 290, may be partially or fully closed from January 2024 to August 2024. Through traffic will be diverted to Wade Hampton Boulevard and Highway 290.

Access to local homes, including emergency services, postal and delivery will be maintained, and the company will be working with the schools to help ensure bus services will not be impacted.

The company worked with SCDOT for the temporary road closure.

Traffic control and signage will also be on-site to assist travelers as well as electronic message boards notifying drivers will be displayed near St. Mark Road to alert travelers of traffic implications two weeks prior to road closures.

Property owners along the project route are also being notified throughout the construction process.

