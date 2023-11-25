Police searching for missing endangered elderly man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is searching for a missing endangered person last seen leaving the hospital on Friday.

According to police, 67-year-old Robert Gibert was seen leaving AnMed Hospital located at 800 N. Fant Street at around 8 p.m. wearing a green and white striped shirt with a green jacket and blue jeans.

Police said Gibert is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with salt and pepper hair.

He suffers from dementia and other medical complications, and might be in need of immediate medical attention.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 864-231-7623.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.