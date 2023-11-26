Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina.
Officials said the quake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 5.1 miles north-northwest of Jenkinsville and 17. 6 miles east-northeast of Newberry.
The 2.1 magnitude quake was 3.9 kilometers long and 0.8 kilometers wide.
