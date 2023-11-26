Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina.

Officials said the quake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 5.1 miles north-northwest of Jenkinsville and 17. 6 miles east-northeast of Newberry.

The 2.1 magnitude quake was 3.9 kilometers long and 0.8 kilometers wide.

