Donald Trump arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2023 Palmetto Bowl

The former president arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Palmetto Bowl is underway and former President Donald Trump has been spotted arriving at the game.

The former Commander-In-Chief pulled into Williams-Brice Stadium just minutes prior to kickoff. It was announced previously that Trump was expected to attend the Palmetto Bowl, according to Brandon Charochak, a spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“Governor McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette look forward to joining President Trump this Saturday to show him first-hand the passion and tradition that makes this rivalry the greatest in college football,” said Charochak.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
Shooting in Minot
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head after altercation
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins

Latest News

A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster walks into Williams-Brice Stadium before the 120th...
Governor Henry McMaster walks into Williams-Brice Stadium before Palmetto Bowl
The former president arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium
Trump arrives for 2023 Palmetto Bowl
Fans of South Carolina and Clemson are geared up for the 2023 Palmetto Bowl showdown
Fans don’t hold back on outfits, festivities, predictions before 120th Palmetto Bowl