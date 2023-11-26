Donald Trump arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2023 Palmetto Bowl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Palmetto Bowl is underway and former President Donald Trump has been spotted arriving at the game.

The former Commander-In-Chief pulled into Williams-Brice Stadium just minutes prior to kickoff. It was announced previously that Trump was expected to attend the Palmetto Bowl, according to Brandon Charochak, a spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“Governor McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Evette look forward to joining President Trump this Saturday to show him first-hand the passion and tradition that makes this rivalry the greatest in college football,” said Charochak.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.