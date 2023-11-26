One person killed in Travelers Rest car crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A vehicle accident in Travelers Rest has left one person dead, according to authorities. The Travelers Rest Police Department has confirmed a crash involving a car and two pedestrians near Traveler’s Rest High School.

The crash occurred near 620 North Main Street in Travelers Rest, and there is one confirmed fatality. Another individual has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

More details as this story develops.

