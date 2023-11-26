Inmate escapes, captured in Rutherford County

Corey Lamont McMillian had escaped by climbing a fence.
Corey Lamont McMillian mugshot
Corey Lamont McMillian mugshot(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Officers with the Spindale Police Department, Officers with the Rutherfordton Police Department, Officers with the Forest City Police Department, and Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the DOC prison camp on Ledbetter Road in Spindale, in reference to an escaped inmate.

Law Enforcement personnel was advised that inmate Corey Lamont McMillian had escaped the facility by climbing the fence and was last seen somewhere in the area of Ledbetter Road close to the prison.

Law enforcement began a search of the area. Sergeant W. Perez and partner Kilo located inmate McMillian on Ryce Street and was able to take McMillian back into custody without incident.

McMillian was returned to custody within 30 minutes of his escape.

