Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after a deadly shooting on Sunday.
Nov. 26, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a scene on Alco Street at around 1:40 p.m. in reference to a person trying to break into a house.

Once on scene, the found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the suspect and the victim are believed to be related.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

