Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86

Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at Gramuan's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles Saturday, May 30, 2009.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Marty Krofft who with his brother Sid produced such 1970s Saturday morning classics as “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost” has died at the age of 86, a family representative confirmed to several sources.

Variety reports Krofft died in Los Angeles Saturday of kidney failure.

Sid and Marty Krofft got their start in children’s television with “H.R. Pufnstuf” in 1969, about a young boy who lives in a magical land with a dragon for a friend. It and shows that followed were filled with the Kroffts’ trademark vivid colors and human-sized puppet costumes with large heads, leading some to wonder if the Kroffts had been inspired by drug use -- a claim the Krofft brothers denied.

Other hits for the duo included “Land of the Lost” about a family who becomes trapped in a land filled with dinosaurs, “Lidsville” which took place in a world filled with hat people, and “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters” about a sea monster who wanted to be friendly instead of scary, against his family’s wishes.

Krofft is survived by his 94-year-old brother Sid, another brother, three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
Shooting in Minot
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head after altercation
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins

Latest News

Former President Trump and Gov. McMaster greet the Palmetto Bowl crowd
Former Pres. Trump and Gov. McMaster greet the Columbia crowd
Dwight Perry coaches from the sideline for Wofford College.
Wofford men’s basketball comes up just short in OT loss to UNC Asheville
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster walks into Williams-Brice Stadium before the 120th...
Governor Henry McMaster walks into Williams-Brice Stadium before Palmetto Bowl