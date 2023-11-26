Officials investigating deadly house fire in Laurens

House fire generic
House fire generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after they were trapped inside a house during a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene on Fort Lindley Road at around 5 a.m. in reference to a house fire.

Once the fire department and EMS arrived, it was confirmed that a person was trapped in the home and later confirmed to be dead. The coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED ) is also working with the fire department to investigate the incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Clemson def. South Carolina 16-7 to win 120th Palmetto Bowl
crime scene tape
One person killed in Travelers Rest car crash
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Coach Dabo Swinney's Opening Statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Deadly pedestrian crash in Travelers Rest
Deadly pedestrian crash in Travelers Rest