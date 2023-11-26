Officials investigating deadly house fire in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after they were trapped inside a house during a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene on Fort Lindley Road at around 5 a.m. in reference to a house fire.

Once the fire department and EMS arrived, it was confirmed that a person was trapped in the home and later confirmed to be dead. The coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED ) is also working with the fire department to investigate the incident.

