Rare pair of African elephants born on Kenya nature reserve

A video shared by Save the Elephants shows a rare pair of elephants with their mother.
A video shared by Save the Elephants shows a rare pair of elephants with their mother.(Peter Steward / USFWS | Peter Steward / USFWS / CC BY 2.0)
By TMX staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(TMX) -- A rare set of African elephant twins have been born in Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve, nearly two years after another pair of twins was born, conservation group Save the Elephants said Friday.

A video shared Friday by Save the Elephants shows the “double joy” twins with mother Alto, from the Clouds family, after they were first spotted this week by researchers.

The rare twin birth comes less than two years after a pair of “miracle” twins were born to an elephant named Bora from the Winds family in Samburu National Reserve. Those calves, a male and a female, were first spotted by researchers in January of 2022.

In October of that year, Save the Elephants reported that Bora was spotted with only the male calf amid severe drought. The female calf was presumed dead.

Only around 1% of elephant births produce twins, according to Save the Elephants, and once born, it’s rare for both to survive in the wild, even under normal circumstances, as it’s difficult for mothers to produce enough milk for both. Despite Bora’s “excellent mothering skills,” the odds were already stacked against her twins when they were faced with drought and a “catastrophic” shortage of food.

“A severe drought and overgrazing by livestock has led to a catastrophic shortage of food for elephants and other wildlife in the north,” Save the Elephants said at the time.

“We’re optimistic about Alto’s twins as there’s lots of food in the park following the rains so Alto should be able to produce plenty of milk to feed her hungry brood,” Save the Elephants said. “Plus she also has the amazing support of her herd.”

Now that the Wind and Cloud families have each produced a pair of twins, Save the Elephants said that “anticipation now turns to the Storms (no pressure!).”

African elephants are considered critically endangered. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, there are only 415,000 estimated to be in the wild.

