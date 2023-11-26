Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Clemson def. South Carolina 16-7 to win 120th Palmetto Bowl
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Coach Dabo Swinney's Opening Statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Deadly pedestrian crash in Travelers Rest
Deadly pedestrian crash in Travelers Rest