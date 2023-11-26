Wofford men’s basketball comes up just short in OT loss to UNC Asheville

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (Wofford Athletics) - After erasing an 11-point halftime deficit, Wofford men’s basketball fell just shy of the overtime win- falling 82-85 to UNC Asheville in game two of the Northern Classic.

To force overtime, junior Corey Tripp converted a four-point play with three seconds on the clock that completely wiped away a six point lead the Bulldogs held with just 34 seconds left. This play from Tripp highlighted a stretch in which the junior scored nine of the final ten Terrier points, which not only gave Tripp the team lead for scoring with 21 points, but also his first career 20-point game.

The other point in that stretch was scored by junior Dillon Bailey who put up his second 20-point performance in as many games at the Northern Classic. Similar to his game against Canisius on November 24, the junior was at his most dangerous in the second half- scoring 15 of his 20 points in the half on 3-for-5 shooting (2-for-3 from the perimeter) and 7-for-8 from the line. Combined with the first half and overtime and the Northeastern State transfer is the first Terrier to sink 10+ free throws in a game since Chevez Goodwin sank 11 free throws against VMI on February 5, 2020. No stranger to high volume shooting from the free throw line, Bailey hit ten or more free throws three times while at Northeastern State (most recently against Washburn on January 28, 2023).

Once in overtime, points were at a premium as UNC Asheville and Wofford combined to shoot 1-for-14 from the floor- leaving free throws to decide the game. In the extra period, Wofford shot 3-for-4 from the free throw line while UNC Asheville shot 4-for-11 from the line- with all four makes coming with under ten seconds remaining- to ice the Bulldog win.

Junior Kyler Filewich finished his night with a double-double (10 points and ten rebounds) for his second one in a Wofford uniform and his first against a D-I opponent since putting up 13 points and 10 rebounds against Illinois State on February 13, 2021 (when he was at Southern Illinois).

The Terriers conclude their Northern Classic slate of games tomorrow, November 26, when they face Lipscomb at 1:30 PM- the first time Wofford has ever faced the Bisons.

Other Notes of Interest

Coming out of halftime Wofford rattled off a 31-12 run that climaxed at the 8:09 mark with a Dillon Bailey three-pointer that gave the Terriers an eight point lead. This extended run comes one day after Wofford rattled off a 43-20 run over the course of 12:28 against Canisius.

Junior Kyler Filewich’s ten boards gave him 28 rebounds over the last three contests- breaking his record, set last game, for most rebounds in a three-game stretch.

49 rebounds as a team are the most against a D-I opponent since grabbing 50 rebounds against Air Force on November 24, 2010.

This is the first time Wofford has collected 45+ rebounds in consecutive games against D-I competition since grabbing 50 rebounds against both Western Carolina and UNCG on January 28, 2006, and January 30, 2006.

Kyler Filewich and Jeremy Lorenz became the first pair of Wofford teammates to each grab ten or more rebounds since BJ Mack and Messiah Jones did so against UNCG on February 12, 2023. Lorenz finished one point shy of a double-double, which would have made the pair the first to both have double-doubles since Mack and Jones did so in the same game against UNCG.

Sophomore Chase Cormier extended his streak of hitting a three-pointer to nine straight games as well as collected a career high five rebounds.

