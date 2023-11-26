Wofford men’s basketball falls to Lipscomb

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (FOX Carolina) - Wofford men’s basketball loses to Lipscomb 85-78 to close the Northern Classic.

The Wofford Terriers held the lead over the Lipscomb Bison for most of the game’s first 35 minutes; but Lipscomb closed the game on 22-13 run. The Terriers scored 30 points in the paint in the first half compared to only 14 in the second. Junior Corey Tripp posted his second career 20-point game, a season-high four three-pointers made and a new career-high nine rebounds. Tripp has nearly doubled his scoring average from last season to 15.4 points per game.

Sophomore Chase Martin set a new career high 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting and six rebounds. Martin has now scored in double figures twice in the past three games.

Wofford will be off until Saturday, December 2, when they travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the first ever meeting with the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.