Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found dead after an alleged accidental shooting in Laurens on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 14 in reference to a shooting at around 8:30 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found the woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies discovered that the suspect fired the gun at the woman accidentally. The suspect was later taken into custody.

At this time, the coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

