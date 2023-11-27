Academy Sports settles lawsuit with serial killer victims’ families

Lawyer Lori Murray breaks down the Todd Kohlhepp case.
By Brookley Cromer and Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit centered around how Spartanburg County serial killer Todd Kohlhepp obtained weapons he used to murder multiple victims.

An associate of Kohlhepp, Dustan Lawson, was a “straw purchaser” who bought firearms and supplied them to the killer. Kohlhepp, who later admitted to killing seven people in the Upstate, was not legally allowed to own a gun after being convicted of rape in Arizona in the 1980s.

Mugshot for Dustan Lawson
Mugshot for Dustan Lawson(FOX Carolina News)

Families of Charlie Carver, Meagan Coxie and Johnny Coxie, three of Kohlhepp’s victims, filed a lawsuit against Academy Sports in 2019, saying the store was negligent in selling guns to Lawson despite “red flags.”

Kohlhepp shot Carver and the Coxies, allegedly with guns from Academy Sports, and buried them on his 100-acre property in Woodruff.

Academy Sports filed a motion to seal details of the settlement, however, Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes denied the motion request. The settlement awards $2.5 million to be split between the three victims’ estates, each receiving approximately $833,333 minus attorneys’ fees.

Kohlhepp victims' lawsuit against Academy Sports could head to trial

The settlement prevents the case from going to a jury trial, which would have been slated to begin on Monday.

Lawson pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to federal prison for illegally supplying Kohlhepp with dozens of guns. He was not in court on Monday.

Kohlhepp is serving life in prison. In addition to Carver and the Coxies, Kohlhepp killed four victims in Superbike Motorsports in 2003: Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert.

