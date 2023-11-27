‘A Biltmore Christmas’ to air tonight

The film was shot at the historic Biltmore House.
The Hallmark original taking place at the iconic estate airs this weekend
The Hallmark original taking place at the iconic estate airs this weekend
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hallmark’s 2023 “Countdown to Christmas” continues with tonight’s premiere of “A Biltmore Christmas.”

The anticipated seasonal romance airs at 8:00 p.m. as part of Hallmark’s “Merry Thanksgiving Weekend.” The film was shot at the historic Biltmore House in Asheville earlier this year, and stars Bethany Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo.

Hallmark released a teaser for the movie in July. According to Hallmark, the film tells the fictional story of a modern screenwriter who is transported back in time to 1946 after a classic movie is slated to be remade at the iconic Biltmore House.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in Travelers Rest car crash
shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Clemson def. South Carolina 16-7 to win 120th Palmetto Bowl

Latest News

Dwight Perry coaches from the sideline for Wofford College.
Wofford men’s basketball comes up just short in OT loss to UNC Asheville
The Wofford volleyball team won the 2023 SoCon Tournament
Wofford volleyball set to face Kentucky in Round 1 of NCAA tournament
Clemson men’s soccer celebrates a win during the 2023 season.
Clemson men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Wofford coach Dwight Perry directs players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Wofford men’s basketball falls to Lipscomb