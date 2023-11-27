‘A Biltmore Christmas’ to air tonight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hallmark’s 2023 “Countdown to Christmas” continues with tonight’s premiere of “A Biltmore Christmas.”

The anticipated seasonal romance airs at 8:00 p.m. as part of Hallmark’s “Merry Thanksgiving Weekend.” The film was shot at the historic Biltmore House in Asheville earlier this year, and stars Bethany Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo.

Hallmark released a teaser for the movie in July. According to Hallmark, the film tells the fictional story of a modern screenwriter who is transported back in time to 1946 after a classic movie is slated to be remade at the iconic Biltmore House.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.