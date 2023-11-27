Chilly end to November, rain to kick of December

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - November comes to an end with some chilly weather while rain chances ramp up as we head into December.

We’re back it after the holiday week and we are in for a chilly week ahead. Monday kicks it off with the return of sunny skies. Highs range from the mid to upper 40s in the mountains to the low to mid 50s in the Upstate. This is 5° to 10° below normal, but for the Upstate, it is quite a bit warmer than the 40s we saw on Sunday.

There is a wind advisory in effect for Yancey, Mitchell and the mountains of McDowell counties from 7 PM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday. Sustained winds are out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. Not only could this lead to some limbs blown down or the possibility of power outages but it also add a wind chill making temperatures feel quite a bit cooler than the actual temperature.

Tuesday morning kicks off a stretch of very cold mornings for everyone. Temperatures are in the low 30s in the Upstate, dropping below freezing for most areas with 20s in the mountains. It’s breezy in the mountains with winds gusting to 25 mph which means wind chills as low as the low teens are possible. Keep in mind, the coldest point of the morning is right around the time everyone is heading out the door to work and school so make sure you’re ready to bundle up.

Tuesday brings some cooler temps but continued sunshine. Highs are in the low 50s in the Upstate to the low 40s in the mountains. Winds continue to gust in the mountains to 35 mph through the day. Wednesday is the coldest morning for this week with temperatures in the mid 20s across the Upstate and the upper teens to low 20s in the mountains. It’s followed by the coldest afternoon of the week in the Upstate with highs around 50. The mountains area actually a little warmer than previous days with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday starts off with another cold morning with temperatures once again below freezing in the 20s to low 30s. But temperatures start to rebound by the afternoon, warming to the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

December kicks off with a couple rounds of rain moving through the area. Rain chances ramp up Thursday night and into the day on Friday as a frontal system moves through the area. We get a brief lull Friday night into early Saturday before another round of rain moves into the Southeast from the Gulf Coast. This ramps rain chances back up late Saturday and into Sunday with rain lingering into Monday.

Temperatures do warm up as rain chances increase into the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50s so there is no threat for snow, sleet or ice in the Upstate or lower elevations of the mountains.

