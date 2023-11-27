Clemson football drops out of top 25 despite Palmetto Bowl win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Despite Clemson’s win against the Gamecocks in the Palmetto Bowl, the team has dropped out of the top 25.

Heading into last week’s matchup, the Tigers were ranked 24th.

Clemson ran out the clock to defeat South Carolina 16-7 in the Palmetto Bowl for its 8th rivalry-game win in the last 9 seasons.

As of Monday, Clemson is unranked.

Here’s a look at the current standing.

