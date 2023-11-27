Clemson football drops out of top 25 despite Palmetto Bowl win

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs away from South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka...
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs away from South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Anisa Snipes and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Despite Clemson’s win against the Gamecocks in the Palmetto Bowl, the team has dropped out of the top 25.

Heading into last week’s matchup, the Tigers were ranked 24th.

Clemson ran out the clock to defeat South Carolina 16-7 in the Palmetto Bowl for its 8th rivalry-game win in the last 9 seasons.

As of Monday, Clemson is unranked.

Here’s a look at the current standing.

MORE NEWS: Clemson def. South Carolina 16-7 to win 120th Palmetto Bowl

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in Travelers Rest car crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville

Latest News

Carolina Panthers announce they're parting ways with Head Coach Frank Reich.
Panthers cut head coach Frank Reich
Clemson women’s basketball defeats Arkansas - Pine Bluff in Van Chancellor Classic
Clemson Volleyball is headed to the NIVC tournament
Clemson volleyball is headed to the NIVC for the 2nd straight season
Dwight Perry coaches from the sideline for Wofford College.
Wofford men’s basketball comes up just short in OT loss to UNC Asheville
The Wofford volleyball team won the 2023 SoCon Tournament
Wofford volleyball set to face Kentucky in Round 1 of NCAA tournament