Clemson men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

DURHAM, N.H. (FOX Carolina) - The No. 9 Clemson men’s soccer team beat No. 8 New Hampshire 1-0 Sunday in the NCAA round of 16 to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinals.

The Tigers’ Ousmane Sylla scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute off an assist by Alex Meinhard.

Clemson advances to play No. 16 Stanford in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament with the winner advancing to the College Cup semifinals in Lexington, KY.

This is a familiar spot for the Tigers as they won the program’s 3rd national championship in 2021.

