Clemson volleyball is headed to the NIVC for the 2nd straight season

The Tigers will play Eastern Kentucky
Clemson Volleyball is headed to the NIVC tournament
Clemson Volleyball is headed to the NIVC tournament(Clemson Athletics)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Volleyball is going to the NIVC.

For the second-consecutive season and third time in program history, the Tigers (17-13, 8-10 ACC) will compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Nov. 29-Dec. 12.

Clemson will play Eastern Kentucky (21-8, 11-5 ASUN) in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn. and the winners of Thursday’s first round matches will face each other on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Clemson’s acceptance to the NIVC tournament is their second straight appearance and third overall after the Tigers made the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2018.

The NIVC is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools.

