Clemson volleyball is headed to the NIVC for the 2nd straight season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Volleyball is going to the NIVC.

For the second-consecutive season and third time in program history, the Tigers (17-13, 8-10 ACC) will compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Nov. 29-Dec. 12.

Clemson will play Eastern Kentucky (21-8, 11-5 ASUN) in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn. and the winners of Thursday’s first round matches will face each other on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Clemson’s acceptance to the NIVC tournament is their second straight appearance and third overall after the Tigers made the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2018.

The NIVC is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools.

