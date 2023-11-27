Clemson women’s basketball defeats Arkansas - Pine Bluff in Van Chancellor Classic

(Nell Redmond | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tiger women’s basketball team beat the Arkansas – Pine Bluff Lions 92-66 to close out the Van Chancellor Classic.

Clemson led 26-16 at the end of the first quarter and the Tigers took a 47-33 lead into halftime. They had a 72-46 lead going to the fourth, where they added 20 more points and closed out the tournament in Texas with a dominant victory.

Clemson will travel to Auburn to play in the ACC-SEC challenge on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in Travelers Rest car crash
shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Coach Dabo Swinney's opening statement after Clemson def. South Carolina in 120th Palmetto Bowl
Clemson def. South Carolina 16-7 to win 120th Palmetto Bowl

Latest News

The Midlands area was rocked by an earthquake again this weekend.
Earthquake rattles Midlands
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, injured near University of Vermont
Rosalynn Carter
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter start tomorrow | Here’s how you can watch
Laurens Police investigating after three goats killed at Upstate farm
Laurens Police investigating after three goats killed at Upstate farm