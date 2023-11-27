Clemson women’s basketball defeats Arkansas - Pine Bluff in Van Chancellor Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tiger women’s basketball team beat the Arkansas – Pine Bluff Lions 92-66 to close out the Van Chancellor Classic.

Clemson led 26-16 at the end of the first quarter and the Tigers took a 47-33 lead into halftime. They had a 72-46 lead going to the fourth, where they added 20 more points and closed out the tournament in Texas with a dominant victory.

Clemson will travel to Auburn to play in the ACC-SEC challenge on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m.

