Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor criminal damage in late October. Then, the latter charge was upgraded to a felony two weeks later. Now, the Kansas City wideout’s charges have been terminated.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Ross agreed to an order of diversion, and the two counts against him were removed.

In court documents, an affidavit revealed that Ross said he found out his girlfriend was cheating and threw her out of their Shawnee apartment on the day of the arrest. He allegedly got in the woman’s face and told her to get her stuff and get out of the apartment. The woman said Ross then pushed her and threw her to the floor before throwing things at her.

The woman claimed Ross broke several of her belongings, including a laptop, cell phone, jewelry, and the key to her Mercedes. She also reported Ross used a pair of scissors to scratch the sides of her Mercedes, which a witness confirmed according to the affidavit.

Ross had pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage.

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

After the Chiefs said they were going to allow Ross to practice and let the process play out, Ross was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List on Oct. 27.

