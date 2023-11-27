Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.

According to the coroner’s office, a 911 call was made just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim located at 1237 Pendleton Street or Red at 28th.

Upon arrival, officials said the victim, 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville City Police.

MORE NEWS: Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in Travelers Rest car crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville

Latest News

Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont