Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.
According to the coroner’s office, a 911 call was made just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim located at 1237 Pendleton Street or Red at 28th.
Upon arrival, officials said the victim, 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This case is actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville City Police.
MORE NEWS: Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.