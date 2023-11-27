District: Student driver hospitalized following crash with bus in Anderson Co.

Officials with Anderson School District Three said high school student was injured after they crashed into a school bus Monday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Anderson School District Three said a high school student was injured after they crashed into a school bus Monday morning.

According to the district, a school bus taking eight students with Anderson School District Two and Three was involved in a crash on Wilton East Hall Road and Highway 81.

Officials said the students on the bus seem to be okay, however, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to AnMed Hospital. They are a student at Crescent High School.

