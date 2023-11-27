Donate Life South Carolina honoring donor hero in Greenville

The late Neil Patel is this year’s honoree.
Donate Life SC
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Donate Life South Carolina is celebrating the life of Neil Patel. The organ donor, who died on March 19, 2020 from cardiac arrest at age 38, is this year’s floragraph honoree.

Donate Life SC is a hosting a floragraph ceremony in Greenville to honor Neil Patel. The floragraph will be on display on the Donate Life float at the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California in January.

On Tuesday, Neil’s mother Gira and her family will add some finishing touches to Neil’s floragraph (floral portrait); and they will also be meeting Joe, who is one of her son’s recipients, for the very first time. Joe, 69, lives in Rock Hill and received Neil’s lung.

The ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. in the Teal Ballroom, on the 2nd floor at the Hyatt Regency on 220 N Main St. in Greenville.

