LIVE: Officials responding to deadly crash on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a deadly crash is causing traffic delays on I-85 South on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Exit 46A at Mauldin and Augusta Roads.

Officials said the right lane is currently closed causing backup near Exits 46B and 46C as of 1:44 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is heading to the scene.

