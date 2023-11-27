Man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office said a man was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to SCAG, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Shane Allen McMichael.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to McMichael.

Officials said he distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

McMichael was arrested on November 22. He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.