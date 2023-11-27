Man arrested weeks after robbery in Asheville on multiple charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested more than three weeks after a robbery that happened on Deaverview Road.

The incident occurred on November 4.

Police said they learned about the location of the suspect 37-year-old Cedric Daniel Legette and found him walking through an apartment complex.

He was taken into custody for outstanding warrants of felony robbery with dangerous weapon felony and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

He was also wanted for the following charges:

Felony flee to elide arrest w/motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Assault by pointing a gun

Injury to personal property x 2

Injury to real property

Communicating threats x2

Assault on female

Interfere emergency communication

According to police, Legette was in possession of drugs and a digital scale during the arrest.

He was booked at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on November 20 under a $310,000 secured bond.

