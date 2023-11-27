Man facing murder charges following shooting in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after a deadly shooting on Sunday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing murder charges after a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a scene on Alco Street at around 1:40 p.m. in reference to a person trying to break into a house.

Once on scene, they found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Charles Henry Johnson III. He is facing murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Charles Henry Johnson III
Charles Henry Johnson III(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

