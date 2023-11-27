Man facing murder charges following shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing murder charges after a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a scene on Alco Street at around 1:40 p.m. in reference to a person trying to break into a house.

Once on scene, they found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Charles Henry Johnson III. He is facing murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Charles Henry Johnson III (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

