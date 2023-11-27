Missed ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ on Hallmark? When and how to watch replays

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you missed the premiere of Hallmark’s “A Biltmore Christmas,” there are six more airings coming up, according to the network.

The film which is part of Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup, was shot at the historic Biltmore Estate earlier this year. The love story, which takes place across multiple time periods, stars Bethany Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo.

Below are the re-airings of A Biltmore Christmas on Hallmark:

10PM - Tuesday 11/28

6PM - Saturday 12/2

10PM - Friday 12/8

6PM - Sunday 12/17

8PM - Thursday 12/21

6PM - Monday 12/25

If you don’t have cable, you can watch A Biltmore Christmas on the following streaming apps:

Peacock

fuboTV

Philo

Sling TV

Most apps offer a free trial period before you must pay to subscribe.

