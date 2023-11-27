Officers searching for ‘violent gang member’ in Laurens

Brandon Turner
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are searching for a reported gang member who they believe is dangerous.

Officers said they are looking for Brandon Tyler Turner, a 24-year-old who allegedly admitted to being a member of the Blood Money Gang (BMG).

According to officers, Turner is currently wanted for distribution of marijuana 1st offense, distribution of a sch. iv controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, possession of a stolen handgun, poss. of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Officers described Turner as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. They added that they consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Turner is asked to contact the Laurens Police Department at bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com or 864-681-2361. Officers stated that anyone who sees Turner should call 911 immediately and not approach him.

