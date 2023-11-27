Officials: Man shoots sister’s boyfriend following argument on Thanksgiving day

PENDLETON S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing an attempted murder charged following a verbal argument with his family on Thanksgiving day.

According to deputies, 30-year-old Kyle Yergeau drove his sister back to her home along Pine Knoll Road in Pendleton on Nov. 23. The situation escalated when the man the sister’s boyfriend began speaking to the siblings from outside the truck.

Deputies said Yergeau grabbed his gun, shooting the unarmed boyfriend through the open passenger window. The boyfriend was shot in the neck and remains in critical condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the Yergeau and witnesses were interviews several pieces of evidence were collected on scene

Yergeau has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials are continuing to monitor the victim’s condition.

Stay tuned for more information.

