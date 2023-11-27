Police: Clemson teen facing charges for armed robbery

An 18-year old is in jail with an $85,000 bond
Mugshot of Jasean Tyrelle Waters
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 18-year old remains in jail with an $85,000 surety bond following his arrest this past weekend on armed robbery charges.

18-year old Jasean Tyrelle Waters was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center last Friday after being transferred from the Pickens County Detention Center.

On November 12th, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the Utica Mill Hill area, near Seneca. Deputies made contact with the victims at a location on Gammell Street. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Waters received money from one of the victims, then pointed a firearm at him, kept the money and got into a silver Buick sedan. Once the victims went back inside of the residence, gunfire was reportedly heard outside of the residence. The investigation was turned over to a Violent Crimes Investigator from the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Waters faces charges of armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon; and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. According to the investigation, Waters took money from the victim, by use or threat of force, while armed with a pistol.

More on this story as it develops. An investigation is ongoing.

