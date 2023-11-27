Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Marion parking lot

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police department is investigating a report of robbery involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Marion Police Department, Brian Magana was in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Highway 70 with a juvenile male when a second juvenile male approached. Magana voluntarily gave money to the youth, when, shortly thereafter, two armed men emerged from a dark-colored SUV and demanded more money.

Magana complied and called 9-1-1 after the men left the scene.

Officers with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle traveling on the roadway, and followed them to Buncombe County where four juveniles were taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges from the Marion Police Department have been filed.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.