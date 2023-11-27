Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Marion parking lot

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on Chapdelaine road in Brownington.
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police department is investigating a report of robbery involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Marion Police Department, Brian Magana was in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Highway 70 with a juvenile male when a second juvenile male approached. Magana voluntarily gave money to the youth, when, shortly thereafter, two armed men emerged from a dark-colored SUV and demanded more money.

Magana complied and called 9-1-1 after the men left the scene.

Officers with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle traveling on the roadway, and followed them to Buncombe County where four juveniles were taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges from the Marion Police Department have been filed.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in Travelers Rest car crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville

Latest News

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Midday Eats: Conner Flynn's Public House
Midday Eats: Conner Flynn's Public House
Kyle Yergeau
Officials: Man shoots sister’s boyfriend following argument on Thanksgiving day
Panthers cut head coach Frank Reich
Panthers cut head coach Frank Reich