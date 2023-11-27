Police: Thanksgiving intruder apprehended in Asheville

The man was observed sipping a margarita and wearing a stolen sweater.
Nov. 23 mugshot for Willie Lee Watkins
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has apprehended a man who broke into a south Asheville business on Thanksgiving morning.

APD officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress at a business located near the 1650 block of Hendersonville Road at 10:00 a.m. on November 23. When they arrived a few minutes later, they saw that part of the business’s front window had been broken. Officers found Willie Lee Watkins inside the business, and they observed him drinking an open bottle of margarita and wearing a stolen sweater taken from a local retail establishment.

Watkins was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and entering; felony larceny after breaking and entering; and damage to real property.

Watkins was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

