SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) determined a hunting incident where a 6-year-old boy died after being shot was accidental.

The hunting incident happened on Friday, Nov. 24, near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy’s identity to be Avery Davis.

According to the SCDNR, Davis was “in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.”

The SCDNR said the investigation is still active and investigators are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that happened on I-85...
One dead following crash along I-85 in Greenville Co.
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Man dies after being shot in head at bar, coroner says
Camrin Jay Smith
Officials: Man charged in accidental shooting that killed pregnant woman in Laurens
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
Charles Henry Johnson III
Man facing murder charges following shooting in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Winter activities at TCMU
Winter activities at TCMU
Mistletoe Market at Mayfair
Mistletoe Market at Mayfair
Crash involving school bus
No students on board school bus involved in crash
Crash involving school bus
Crash involving school bus
Blake Francis
Solicitor: Laurens fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison