Second earthquake reported near the Midlands

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina near the Midlands on Sunday.

According to officials, the quake was detected at around 4:16 p.m. 4 miles north of Jenkinsville and 27 miles northwest of Columbia.

The 2.1 magnitude quake had a depth of 6 kilometers. It was also 2.3 kilometers wide and 1.9 kilometers long.

This is the second earthquake to hit the area on Sunday. Another quake was detected early near Peak.

