Second earthquake reported near the Midlands

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina near the Midlands on Sunday.

According to officials, the quake was detected at around 4:16 p.m. 4 miles north of Jenkinsville and 27 miles northwest of Columbia.

The 2.1 magnitude quake had a depth of 6 kilometers. It was also 2.3 kilometers wide and 1.9 kilometers long.

This is the second earthquake to hit the area on Sunday. Another quake was detected early near Peak.

MORE NEWS: Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
shooting police generic
Woman found dead after alleged accidental shooting in Laurens, deputies say
crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in Travelers Rest car crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville

Latest News

FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Academy Sports reached a settlement agreement with the families of victims of serial killer...
Academy Sports settles lawsuit with serial killer victims’ families
House fire generic
Coroner identifies woman trapped in house fire in Laurens
Billy Joe (BJ) Blanton Jr.
UPDATE: Body of missing Rutherford County man found in wooded area