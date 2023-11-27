TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a vehicle fire is causing lanes to be shut down on the interstate in Spartanburg County Monday morning.

Crews are responding to the crash on I-85 north neat exit 72.

According to officials, the two left lanes are closed as of 7:40 a.m.

This is all the information we have at this time,

Stay tuned for further updates.

