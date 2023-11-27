TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a vehicle fire is causing lanes to be shut down on the interstate in Spartanburg County Monday morning.
Crews are responding to the crash on I-85 north neat exit 72.
According to officials, the two left lanes are closed as of 7:40 a.m.
This is all the information we have at this time,
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.