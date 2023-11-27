Two charged in Oconee County following storage unit break-ins

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently charged following multiple storage unit break-ins near Westminster.

According to deputies, they began investigating on June 28 when deputies responded to a storage unit business on Toccoa Highway after someone reported that four separate storage units had been broken into on June 15.

Deputies said they investigated the situation and determined that the suspects allegedly broke the padlocks on the units and stole multiple items, including tools, electronics and jewelry.

Deputies stated that one of the suspects, 25-year-old Bradley Cleveland, was taken into custody on September 12 and charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property and two counts of Grand Larceny. They added that the second suspect, 34-year-old Roger Near, was taken into custody on November 26 and charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of malicious injury to property and two counts of grand larceny.

Both suspects are currently booked into the Oconee County Detention Center under bonds.

