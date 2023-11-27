Wofford volleyball set to face Kentucky in Round 1 of NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford volleyball will be facing off against Kentucky in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament.

The Wofford volleyball team is coming off its first Southern Conference (SoCon) Tournament championship in program history and the first for any women’s team sport at Wofford. “I think this is such a special group, and they had each other’s backs when it got tight and the pressure was on. So to do this on our home court is incredibly special,” said head coach Lynze Roos after Wofford’s win over Samford to take the SoCon title.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee announced the 64-team field that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification, while the remaining 32 positions were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket.

For the second year, the top 32 teams were seeded nationally in pods of four and placed within four regions. Per the established bracketing principles, the top seeds were provided the opportunity to host. Additionally, team pairings are determined within the pods (ones paired with eights, twos paired with sevens, threes paired with sixes and fours paired with fives) and assigned geographically within their pods, with the exception that teams from the same conference are not paired during the first and second rounds.

Wofford (23-7-0) faces Kentucky (19-7-0) at 7:30pm on November 30 at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, K.Y.

