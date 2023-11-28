Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that happened on I-85...
One dead following crash along I-85 in Greenville Co.
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Man dies after being shot in head at bar, coroner says
Camrin Jay Smith
Officials: Man charged in accidental shooting that killed pregnant woman in Laurens
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
Charles Henry Johnson III
Man facing murder charges following shooting in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt
FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning spilling dozens of chickens.
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape
Tony Satterfield, son of the Murdaughs' former housekeeper Gloria, addresses Alex Murdaugh in...
Son of Murdaugh family's former housekeeper faces Alex in court