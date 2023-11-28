City of Mauldin working to create new master plan for City Center Village

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Work is underway to turn a part of the heart of Mauldin into an urban village, a project that’s been talked about for years.

“We love that Mauldin just has more small businesses and different things coming into the community,” said Bartender at The Dapper Dog Tori Wiseman.

For more than a decade, the city has envisioned turning the area known as City Center Village into a walkable, livable downtown. Right across the street from The Dapper Dog, Maverick Yards is the first major development in the village being built.

“This creates a sense of place for the city of Mauldin. This is a destination,” said City of Mauldin Director of Community Development J.R. Charles.

Townhomes, food space, and a pickleball center are all under construction at Maverick Yards.

“They can go play Pickleball, bring their dogs here afterward, and hang out, so we’re really excited,” said Wiseman.

A 25-acre section from Maverick Yards to Mauldin City Hall is known as City Center Village.

“We want the highest and best use for the property. The highest and best use that we believe is for residential, commercial, and retail inside of this district,” said Charles.

The goal for the area is to make it a traditional downtown for the city, according to Charles.

“It will bring new opportunities for employment and entertainment. And just a good experience that people can then find in Mauldin without having to drive to another city,” he said.

In preparation for the project, the city is accepting Requests for Proposals from consultants on a new master plan for the area. The hope is to have that updated master plan for the City Center Village finalized by next summer.

Construction on Maverick Yards is expected to be finished by late 2024 or early 2025.

