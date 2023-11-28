Cold snap continues, rain returns over the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The cold weather sticks around a little longer, while the rain returns Friday and lasts at times throughout the weekend.

The core of the coldest air of the week and even the month of November is still ahead for us. Tuesday is a chilly afternoon as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 50s in the Upstate to the low 40s in the mountains. Breezy winds in the mountains means wind chills in the 20s and 30s linger even into the later part of the day. Abundant sunshine doesn’t do much to help us out.

Chilly and breezy but sunny (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday is the coldest morning of the week as temperatures tumble into the low to mid 20s in the Upstate and the teens in the mountains. Winds are calmer than previous mornings means there won’t be much of a wind chill to factor in. But do plan for widespread frost so you’ll need a few extra minutes to scrape off your car and warm it up if it’s parked outside.

Brrr! Very cold and clear (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday’s highs continue to run well below normal, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s. It is warmer than previous days in the mountains but the Upstate sees it’s coldest day. The sunshine does dominate, trying to give us some warmth.

Chilly and sunny (Fox Carolina)

We rebound back to around normal, which is highs in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with one last day of sun to close out November before a stretch of unsettled weather arrives.

December kicks off with a couple rounds of rain moving through the area. Temperatures do warm up as rain chances increase into the weekend with afternoon highs in the 60s by Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50s so there is no threat for snow, sleet or ice in the Upstate or lower elevations of the mountains.

5day (5day)

Rain chances ramp up early Friday as a frontal system moves through the area. This brings widespread rain during the day Friday, starting to die down on Friday evening.

Frontal system brings rain Friday (Fox Carolina)

The confidence in the rain chances for the weekend is lower as the placement of a low pressure coming out of the Gulf is key to how wet the weekend ends up being. If the low tracks further south, it keeps the rain to our south and east, giving us a drier forecast. However, if the low moves further north, closer to our area, it spells rain for Saturday night all the way into Monday. Stay tuned as we finesse the forecast over the next few days.

Chilly and sunny (Fox Carolina)

