Crews respond to 2 house fires in Anderson

House fire generic
House fire generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Fire Department said crews were called to two house fires in Anderson on Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the first scene on Frances Street at around 6 a.m. and found well-involved fire, but the house was vacant.

Officials said the flames from that fire were extending into a neighboring home that was occupied and located on Anderson Street. Firefighters found that home to be full of smoke, but was able to isolate the problem to unit in the basement.

Crews remained at the scene on Frances Street for nearly four hours.

No injures were reported.

However, the American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced occupants.

Medshore Ambulance, Centerville Fire, Homeland Park Fire, Broadway Fire and Center Rock Fire also assisted with this scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that happened on I-85...
One dead following crash along I-85 in Greenville Co.
Death investigation underway after one person shot at bar in Greenville
Man dies after being shot in head at bar, coroner says
Camrin Jay Smith
Officials: Man charged in accidental shooting that killed pregnant woman in Laurens
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of home into well shaft
Charles Henry Johnson III
Man facing murder charges following shooting in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.
Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court
Alex Murdaugh speaks at sentencing for financial crimes
RAW VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh addresses victims during sentencing hearing
Heather Marie Maybin
Woman facing felony death charges following overdose investigation
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to a possible barricaded...
LIVE: SWAT responding to possible barricaded suspect, schools notified