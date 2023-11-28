Crews respond to 2 house fires in Anderson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Fire Department said crews were called to two house fires in Anderson on Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the first scene on Frances Street at around 6 a.m. and found well-involved fire, but the house was vacant.

Officials said the flames from that fire were extending into a neighboring home that was occupied and located on Anderson Street. Firefighters found that home to be full of smoke, but was able to isolate the problem to unit in the basement.

Crews remained at the scene on Frances Street for nearly four hours.

No injures were reported.

However, the American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced occupants.

Medshore Ambulance, Centerville Fire, Homeland Park Fire, Broadway Fire and Center Rock Fire also assisted with this scene.

